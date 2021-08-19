Addicted to The Simpsons as much as the rest of the world? Explore the oft-overlooked framed beauty of the series thanks to Instagram user Scenic Simpsons.
Scenic Simpsons could be our new favourite Instagram account, an anonymous character “Dedicated to showcasing the most beautiful scenes, colours, sets and abstract compositions from The Simpsons”.
In case you didn’t notice, we’re fans of The Simpsons. Matt Groening’s long-running animated masterpiece has inspired us plenty of times, from when we named our favourite songs of the series to that other time we sought band name inspiration in obscure characters.
Take a look at some of our favourites below, and make sure you chuck Scenic Simpsons a follow. They post every other day, not to mention by now you have a pretty extensive back catalogue of tasty frames to go through.
