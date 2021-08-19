Addicted to The Simpsons as much as the rest of the world? Explore the oft-overlooked framed beauty of the series thanks to Instagram user Scenic Simpsons.

Scenic Simpsons could be our new favourite Instagram account, an anonymous character “Dedicated to showcasing the most beautiful scenes, colours, sets and abstract compositions from The Simpsons”.

In case you didn’t notice, we’re fans of The Simpsons. Matt Groening’s long-running animated masterpiece has inspired us plenty of times, from when we named our favourite songs of the series to that other time we sought band name inspiration in obscure characters.

‘Mother Simpson’ Season 7, Episode 8 _____ #scenicsimpsons #thesimpsons A post shared by Scenic Simpsons (@scenic_simpsons) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

Take a look at some of our favourites below, and make sure you chuck Scenic Simpsons a follow. They post every other day, not to mention by now you have a pretty extensive back catalogue of tasty frames to go through.

‘Rosebud’ Season 5, Episode 4 _____ #thesimpsons #scenicsimpsons A post shared by Scenic Simpsons (@scenic_simpsons) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:16am PST

‘Sideshow Bob Roberts’ Season 6, Episode 5 _____ #thesimpsons #simpsonsart #scenicsimpsons A post shared by Scenic Simpsons (@scenic_simpsons) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:12am PST

‘The Cartridge Family’ Season 9, Episode 5 _____ #scenicsimpsons #thesimpsons A post shared by Scenic Simpsons (@scenic_simpsons) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:31am PST

‘Bart on the Road’ Season 7, Episode 20 _____ #thesimpsons #simpsonsart #simpsonsclips #simpsonsdaily #thesimpsons A post shared by Scenic Simpsons (@scenic_simpsons) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:36am PST

