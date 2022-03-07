Queen Lizzy made her first appearance after COVID diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for her first in-person engagement since she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Queen met with Trudeau at Windsor Castle which was decorated with a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, hinting at the Queen’s support of Ukraine.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Her Majesty for about 45 years now, and I can tell you that in my meeting with her this morning, she was as insightful and perspicacious as ever. We had a really useful conversation about global events, as we always do,” Trudeau told the Sunday Times.

“I was able to talk about the situations we are facing and draw on her long experience from having seen much over these past decades,”

The flowers weren’t the only indicator of Lizzy’s support as the Queen made a “generous donation” to aid Ukrainians a few days ago.