Rayka Blake isn’t afraid to be unapologetically herself on new single ‘Born Again’

Rayka Blake’s new single ‘Born Again’ is an anthem of resilience and renewal

Rock sensation Rayka Blake is back with her sophomore single ‘Born Again’, an inspiring track of rebirth and regeneration.

The track was released in anticipation of the Italian powerhouse vocalists debut EP, ‘Daybreak’, out this September.

Reminiscent of the rock anthems that defined the 70s and 80s review, with vocals echoing the powerhouse delivery of Tina Turner, Limahl, and Anastacia, “Born Again” not only pays homage to rock and roll’s legendary past but also paves the way for its future.

The track opens with fuzzy synths, staticky guitar, and a steady beat, evoking the spirit of 80s rock anthems. Blake sets the tone for this grunge-rock masterpiece from the first note.

The opening lyrics, “They ripped my heart out and squeezed every last drop of blood” paint a raw picture of Blake’s story. We see where she is coming from, and it only makes her transformation that much more captivating.

Accompanying the track is a visual masterpiece directed by Stefano Poletti, which elevates the story Blake tells. Stunning visuals of florals in bloom are contrasted with barren and cool toned landscapes – a thematic storyline that, for Poletti, “is a testament to embracing life’s struggles and emerging stronger.”

Blakes rich vocals and talent as a lyrical mastermind shine through her lyricism on the track.

The second verse is similar to its predecessor, but much like the process of transformation, something fundamental is different.

The beat is louder, the synth more intense, and a melodic guitar joins her powerhouse vocals, creating a more dynamic sound.

As Blake sings, “My soul’s been fed with that silence, and turned into deafening noise”, we can tell she is sure of herself and what she is saying.

“Born Again” is an inspiring anthem of inner transformation and rebirth, reminding us that, no matter the challenges we face, we can always be “born again.”

