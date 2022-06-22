Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea wants to play Popeye in a live-action movie

Flea, bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, says he’s keen to play Popeye in a live-action film, if a second one ever gets produced.

The musician and actor pitched the notion of playing the iconic animated sailor in a prospective Popeye sequel on Twitter earlier this week.

“If a good director decides to make a popeye movie, I’m your man,” he wrote.

Despite being primarily recognised as the bass player of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea has actually garnered an impressive array of film and television credits in recent years, including a starring role as a bounty hunter in the new Star Wars series on Disney+ called Obi-Wan Kenobi.

If a good director decides to make a popeye movie, I’m your man. — Flea (@flea333) June 19, 2022

Other renowned film-acting credits of his include Baby Driver, The Chase, Back To The Future II and III, The Big Lebowski, Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas and My Own Private Idaho.

The multi-talented artist has also done voice-overs for characters in legendary shows like The Simpsons, American Dad and Family Guy.