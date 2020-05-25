Relive The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ epic 2006 Lollapalooza set

If you are ever going to see a live show in your lifetime, go to a Red Hot Chili Peppers show. No matter what your thoughts are on the California funk-rock group, their live shows are nothing but an energy hit of extraordinary proportions.

Now when it comes to one of the greatest festivals on the planet – Lollapalooza – mixing the two together will inevitably lead to great things.

Lollapalooza have been treating fans to classic headline sets from their long history, the most recent of which being the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2006 show.

Lollapalooza have been dipping back into their vaults, digging up classic performances from their extensive collection. Today they are streaming the Chili’s 2006 headline show. The show came directly after their monolithic Stadium Arcadium album which featured hit songs such as Dani California and Snow (Hey Oh).

Previous concerts we have had the pleasure of re-experiencing include the Foo Fighters in 2011 and The Strokes in 2010. The Peppers’ setlist itself is extensive. 17 songs of sure-fire hits plus a cover of Simon & Garfunkel. To be completely honest, there is nothing more that can satisfy the taste buds of pure unadulterated fun.

It’s also worth noting the presence of guitarist John Frusciante. After his departure in 2009, the legendary guitarist announced late last year that he will be rejoining the band. This includes work on a brand new album.

Check out their full Lollapalooza performance and setlist below.

Setlist

Intro Jam

Can’t Stop

Dani California

Scar Tissue

Charlie

Fortune Faded

Readymade

Throw Away Your Television

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Me & My Friends

For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

Wet Sand

Right on Time

Don’t Forget Me

Tell Me Baby

By the Way

Encore:

Give It Away