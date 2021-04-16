‘Rainbow Six Siege’ team up with ‘Rick and Morty’ to offer absurd new skins

Rainbow Six Siege’s collaboration with Rick and Morty lets you deck out your operator as a sewer rat or alien insect, if that’s what you’re into.

It appears that Fortnite isn’t the only online game in town that can shock fans with wacky pop culture crossovers – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has joined the party with nothing less than Rick and Morty cosmetic bundles. The two new character bundles are available now, so you can get your fix of the Adult Swim series while you wait for season 5 to premiere in June.

There are two themed skins available; Smoke Pickle Rick and Sledge Gromflomite. Smoke Pickle Rick unfortunately does not resemble a pickle at all, with Defender Smoke rather wearing “the infamous gear that helped Rick survive the sewers and avoid therapy”. This means the character is decked out in Pickle Rick’s rat suit and headgear, as well as having a weapon skin, portal gun attachment, and a Pickle Rick charm.

The Attacking Operator Sledge will be equipped with “all the items needed to survive breaches and defend galaxies”, according to Ubisoft. Apparently that massive claim involves a uniform and headgear vaguely resembling a Gromflomite, the insectoid aliens that usually antagonise Rick and Morty. Gromflomite Sledge also gets a Federation Defence attachment skin, a weapon skin, and a Seal Team Rick charm.

It’s not the first cosmetic crossover that Rainbow Six Siege has offered – players have been able to jazz up operators with skins of Lara Croft from the original Tomb Raider, or recently Jill Valentine from Resident Evil – but it’s certainly the most absurd. It seems that Rainbow Six Siege fans can look forward to even more themed content in the future, with the game teasing “more collaborations coming this year” on Twitter.

To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Siege. The tactics are extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of theoretical esports most of the plays will go over a typical viewer's head. There's also Harry's nihilistic outlook, which is deftly woven into his… — FACEIT Rainbow Six (@FACEITRainbow6) April 14, 2021

Each cosmetic bundle will cost you 2,160 R6 credits, which can be purchased for $20 USD, so maybe take a second to evaluate whether you want to pay real money to look like a sewer rat or alien insect. If it’s going to bring you joy, then go ahead by all means (after all, it’s not as bad as dropping $20,000 on a bottle of Szechuan Sauce), but the novelty will only take you so far in this tactical shooter game.

By collaborating with such a massive and zany pop culture franchise as Rick and Morty to offer fans themed cosmetic skins, Rainbow Six Siege really does seem to be stepping into the territory of games like Fortnite, which has taken on so many franchises that it’s almost impossible to keep track. It’ll be interesting to see how far the game continues down this path, so definitely keep an eye out for what other curious collabs might emerge this year.