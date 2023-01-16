Rick Rubin releases ‘The Creative Act’ a beautifully written and generous guide to creativity

Rick Rubin an American record producer, is considered one of the most successful and influential producers of all time.

Rick Rubin has just released his debut book, The Creative Act, A Way Of Being (Penguin Random House), a beautifully written and generous guide to creativity.

With great intent, Rubin illuminates the path of the artist as a journey that anyone can embark on, distilling the wisdom he has gained from his lifetime of work into a captivating reading experience that brings the power to create moments – and lifetimes – of exhilaration and transcendence closer to everyone.

Rubin extends a hand to everyone, offering up the same deep wisdom to all of us, regardless of what’s do, or where we are from.

Rubin co-founded Def Jam Records in the 1980s, and has gone on to produce albums for artists Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Slayer, Slayer, Run-DMC, Jay-Z, Eminem, System of a Down, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, Metallica, AC/DC, Tom Petty, Adele, and many more. He’s also a co-founder of American Recordings, a record label he started in the 90s.

Rubin is known for his “stripped down” production style, which emphasizes raw, unpolished sound, often using minimal instrumentation and effects. He is also known for his work in blending different genres of music, and for his ability to bring out the best in his artists. He has being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer in 2021.

More recently, he has published some seriously great interviews with Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams and Neil Young.

Rubin has spoken about the role that meditation plays in his life and how it helps him in his work as a producer, stating that it allows him to be more present and focused, which in turn allows him to be more effective in his work as a producer. He has also said that meditation helps him to stay calm and centred in the midst of the stress and pressure of the music industry.

With the intention of helping people tap into the wellsprings of their creativity, Rick Rubin has crafted a book that is a culmination of his deep reflections on where creativity comes from and where it doesn’t. He has learned that being an artist isn’t about the specific output, but about one’s relationship to the world. He believes that creativity has a place in everyone’s life and that everyone can make that place larger. In fact, he sees it as one of the most important responsibilities.

“An existential enquiry into the nature of creativity, art and being part of the human race . . . a deep look at the most fundamental of human impulses.” —Big Issue

“This is a gorgeous and inspiring work of art on creation, creativity, the work of the artist. It will gladden the hearts of writers and artists everywhere, and get them working again with a new sense of meaning and direction. A stunning accomplishment.” —Anne Lamott

“Rick Rubin created genres. He is like Oppenheimer; a destroyer and creator of worlds, a true genius. Read this fantastic book The Creative Act: A Way of Being.” —Russell Brand



The Creative Act, A Way Of Being (Penguin Random House) is out now.