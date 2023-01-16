Loyle Carner will trade you free concert tickets for a homemade recipe

Loyle Carner shares a gift wish list that could score fans free tickets to his recently launched tour.

Loyle Carner has revealed that he is willing to give away free tour tickets to fans who give him recipes, football merch and other assorted gifts. The London rapper shared the details of his wish list ahead of the first show on his European and UK tour, which launched in Amsterdam yesterday (January 16) in support of his 2022 album Hugo. Over on Twitter, Carner revealed that he is “of course” still open to exchanging tickets for fans’ gifts.

“I’m still down to swap footy shirts for tickets”, Carner wrote. “But they’ve gotta be special”. A quick Wikipedia search will reveal that perhaps a Liverpool shirt is fans’ best bet for free tickets, given the rapper’s long-running support for the English football club. In addition to jerseys, the rapper also said he’d swap tickets for “special” tattoos bearing his likeness, before listing a particularly wholesome idea for fans’ gift-giving.

for everyone asking. of course i’m still down to swap footy shirts for tickets. but they’ve gotta be special. same way with LC tattoos. but this time round i’m feeling to add something else. maybe recipes, esp ones from your grandmother…. — Loyle (@LoyleCarner) January 16, 2023

“This time round i’m feeling to add something else”, Carner said of his laundry list. “Maybe recipes, esp ones from your grandmother”. The request is particularly fitting for Carner, who runs a London-based cooking school for would-be children chefs with ADHD. So strong is his affiliation with the kitchen that in 2019, he titled one of his singles, Ottolenghi, after the British chef and restaurateur of the same name.

Carner’s ongoing Hugo tour will next embark on dates in Belgium, Denmark and Germany, before wrapping up in his UK hometown in mid-March. Last week, Hugo was nominated for the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act at the 2023 BRIT Awards, joining the category with fellow heavyweights Central Cee, Aitch, Dave and Stormzy.

Very tempting offer. For any1 else looking to get on Guestlist for this tour, this is how. I'll swap 2 tickets for a L vintage footy top. https://t.co/yg36sPbRS7 — Loyle (@LoyleCarner) September 25, 2017

Hugo marked Carner’s third studio album upon its release last October. It followed the rapper’s 2019 sophomore effort Not Waving, But Drowning, and the 2017 debut Yesterday’s Gone — which he went on to tour at Laneway Festival’s 2018 edition. Last month, Carner’s Hugo was named among the 30 best-reviewed albums of 2022 on Metacritic, joining the likes of Wet Leg, The Weeknd and many more.