WATCH: Robert and Toyah Fripp share another wild cover of Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell’

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox have shared another chaotic cover as part of their musical lockdown series.

The musicians started their Sunday Lockdown Lunch series during the COVID-19 pandemic, having already shared incredible – yet whacky – covers of Nirvana, The Sex Pistols, Metallica, and David Bowie.

Now, the series has continued with the duo performing Rebel Yell with Willcox dressed as a cheerleader and enthusiastically waving pom-poms around as Fripp plays the guitar (of course).

Watch their cover below: