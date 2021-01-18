News

WATCH: Robert and Toyah Fripp share another wild cover of Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell’

RP

by Ria Pandey

king crimson toyah (1)

Photo: Dave J Hogan

RP

by Ria Pandey

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox have shared another chaotic cover as part of their musical lockdown series.

king crimson 2

The musicians started their Sunday Lockdown Lunch series during the COVID-19 pandemic, having already shared incredible – yet whacky – covers of Nirvana, The Sex Pistols, Metallica, and David Bowie.

Now, the series has continued with the duo performing Rebel Yell with Willcox dressed as a cheerleader and enthusiastically waving pom-poms around as Fripp plays the guitar (of course).

Watch their cover below:

Related