Save The Date: Splendour In The Grass 2024 Announced

Happy 22nd Birthday Splendour!! Our fav Aussie festival has announced dates for 2024

It’s that time again to plan your escape from the routine grind – the annual Splendour in the Grass festival is on the horizon!

Set to take place at Ngarindjin / North Byron Parklands from Friday, 19 July, to Sunday, 21 July 2024, with onsite camping options starting from Wednesday, 17 July.

Remember Splendour 2023? It was quite a show, delivering some of the year’s standout musical moments.

From J Balvin’s first appearance in Australia to the art punk genius of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Little Simz’s solid performance at the Mix Up Stage, and Flume’s collab-heavy set featuring surprise guests like Tove Lo and Tkay Maidza – it was a memorable run.

Lizzo even made headlines by pausing to sign a fan’s butt mid-set. The festival wasn’t just about music; it featured immersive art pop-ups, queer takeovers at Rainbow Bar, and a spotlight on local First Nations Culture at the Ngarindindi Dance Ground.

Now in its 22nd year, Splendour in the Grass holds its own among global festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury. It’s been a cornerstone of Australia’s music scene, paving the way for the nation’s music and arts culture.

Reflect on the history – Kanye West’s 2011 set, Coldplay’s return in the same year, Mark Ronson’s rendition of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’ vocals in 2015, Outkast’s explosive takeover in 2014, and Childish Gambino’s impactful performance in 2019.

So, save the dates, follow Splendour in the Grass on social media, and stay in the loop for lineup announcements. If you’re a Splendour veteran (five times or more), sign up to become a Splendour Member before 5 pm on 30 January to secure tickets for the 2024 Splendour Member presale.

Lineup news is dropping soon – stay tuned!