Beloved comedian Sean Lock dies at 58 years old after cancer battle

QI, Big Fat Quiz, Have I Got News For You and stand-up frequent, Sean Lock has sadly passed away, his agent confirms.

Sean Lock was known for his dry British wit and deadpan, monotone comedy, as well as leading as team captain on the British TV show, 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Along with appearing on TV, Lock also regularly performed stand-up comedy.

The type of cancer he had is yet to be revealed, but he had previously suffered from skin cancer in the ’90s.

The husband and father of three was surrounded by family as he passed.

Lock’s agent released a statement confirming the news:

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.”

Many of his friends and professional colleagues have expressed their grief and admiration online – including from fellow comedians like Ricky Gervais, Dawn French, Bill Bailey, Jimmy Carr, Jon Richardson and Suzie Dent.

Oh.

Sean Lock.

A giantly funny and utterly lovely man. Will be massively missed. pic.twitter.com/KS2WKCzxg4 — Dawn French 💙🔴🏳️‍🌈 (@Dawn_French) August 18, 2021

Jimmy Carr who worked with Lock on 8 Out of 10 Cats, publicly expressed his grief via Twitter:

“I loved him,” he wrote.

“I’m watching clips of him right now — laughing and crying.”

Jon Richardson had been the opposing team captain on the show against Lock, and worked alongside him for a decade.

He also shared his grief via Twitter, describing Lock as possessing ‘an incredible comic brain’ and a ‘truly unique voice’.

“I first saw Sean Lock live at a Bristol comedy club in the mid 90s and remember laughing so hard my stomach actually ached. RIP to an hilarious man taken far too soon,” writer, actor and comedian, Steven Merchant said.

His agent has dutifully requested that his family and children’s privacy be respected during this awful time.