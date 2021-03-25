Ship draws huge dick pic in the ocean then blocks the Suez Canal

A clumsy and unknowingly cheeky cargo ship drew a dick pic in the ocean before it got stuck in the Suez Canal.

Taking the game stuck in the mud to a whole ‘nother level, a huge container ship called Ever Given has run aground and is currently blocking the Suez Canal.

Just before the ship got lodged in the canal – home to 10 per cent of the world’s trade – it chartered a course that was ballsy, to say the least.

You don’t need to have Ever Given or received a dick pic to know that that is exactly what this naughty ship has drawn.

“There is no room for some kind of conspiracies or false data,” Mihail Mitev from told VICE World News, confirming that the ship-tracking data was indeed accurate.

OH NO: misfortune’s unerring aim touched #EVERGIVEN‘s track as it departed the designated anchorage and steamed into the Canal. (innocent, but terrible luck)

Source: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/6YIrpz4i9C — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 24, 2021

Attempts to shift the Tawainese operated Ever Given and remove the traffic jam have failed so far. “Ship in front of us ran aground while going through the canal is now stuck sideways, looks like we might be here for a little bit,” wrote Julianne Cona on Instagram.

Working to dislodge and refloat the Ever Given are at least eight tugboats and one digger.

2 guys and a bulldozer on site to dislodge a ship stuck in the Suez Canal. pic.twitter.com/APAIU7sCv6 — John Arnold (@JohnArnoldFndtn) March 24, 2021

via GIPHY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17)

Imagine Ross’ voice ringing out throughout Egypt.

via GIPHY

En route to the Netherlands from China, the Ever Given is likely to be fully laden with goods, making it much more difficult to refloat.

Just like the cyber safety lady tells you in Year Seven, this dick pic will be on the internet forever.

You may make mistakes, but at least they’re usually not “we can see your mistake from space” badhttps://t.co/1DVwVnsqyM — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) March 24, 2021

Cut the crew some slack, geography is hard.