Following the release of her latest single Fair-Weather Friend Blues, alt-country artist Siobhan Cotchin offers up a playlist of her biggest influences.

From Miley Cyrus to Ricky Nelson and back again, Siobhan Cotchin lets us in on some of her favourite gems. Whilst much of this list draws from folk origins, it’s clear Cotchin finds inspiration from a broad spectrum of performers and lyricists.

In celebration of her new ballad, a confessional track rich with earthy tones, she took some time to annotate this list in her own words.

Alabama Shakes – Gimme All Your Love

Alabama Shakes has to be one of my favourite bands EVER. Their sound is so unique and no one sounds like them today. I really struggled to pick just one of their songs but I think Gimme All Your Love is a great example of the band and who they are. The lead singer Brittany Howard is a force to be reckoned with and she completely has my heart.

Bruce Springsteen – Adam Raised a Cain

It would be absolutely BLASPHEMOUS if i didn’t include the boss (Bruce Springsteen) on this playlist, because I am literally obsessed with him. This song is probably one of Bruce’s heavier songs, and I love the grittiness and anger of it. You can just hear his pain through the lyrics and the guitar. It’s so chaotic.

Carla Geneve – The Right Reasons

This song. Oh my god. When I hear it, I am hit with a wave of emotions, it gets me every time! Carla Geneve is such an incredible lyricist because of how honest her words are. She gets straight to the point and hits you right where it hurts. This song is a perfect depiction of living with a mental illness, and I think it will really help a lot of people (me included) and reassure them that they’re not alone.

Aida Victoria – Stuck in the South

This song is so eery and dirty and I love everything about it. Aida Victoria really transports you to a little town somewhere in Southern America, evoking the feeling of not being able to escape. The line that always swims around my head is “I don’t know nothin’ ’bout Southern belles, but I can tell you something ’bout Southern hell”. How cool is that line?!

Phoebe Bridgers – Graceland Too

I am OBSESSED with Phoebe Bridgers and her new album has just fed this obsession even more. It’s so cinematic and paints a perfect picture in my head. This song is one of my favourites because it’s a little bit country but still very Phoebe. Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker also make an appearance on this song; what an iconic trio!

Miley Cyrus – Midnight Sky

I’ve been a fan of Miley since her days on Disney and I have never stopped loving her and the way she constantly reinvents herself. I am absolutely LIVING for this ‘rock-chick’ era and Midnight Sky is such a powerful, badass song. I also love her fashion and the way she is glamorous whilst singing rock ballads. It shows that you can be powerful and still be feminine; you don’t have to be masculine to be powerful.

Fiona Apple – Under The Table

Fetch The Bolt Cutters is unlike anything I have ever heard before and has made me think about creating music in a completely different way. Her production is so innovative and the songwriting cuts to the core. I love this song because of the message: “kick me under the table all you want, I won’t shut up.” She’s saying that you can do your worst but nothing will ever silence her. That’s fierce as heck.

Ricky Nelson – Lonesome Town

I like to play this song when I am driving at night and the streets are empty. It’s quite an eery, somber song and perfect for when you feel like that melancholic suburban drive.

Townes Van Zandt – Waitin’ Round To Die

I’ve just been introduced to the incredible world of Townes Van Zandt. How have I not discovered him sooner?? This song really brings out all my deepest darkest existential thoughts and helps me face them (reluctantly of course). It’s such a hauntingly beautiful song and I cannot wait to delve deeper into Townes’ catalogue.

Luke Combs – Beer Never Broke My Heart

If you want to know how to get me up and dancing at any social event, this is truly the key to my heart. This song is just so much fun and never fails to put a smile on my face. The guitar riff is so heavy and the simplistic ‘four-on-the-floor’ drumbeat is incredible. I don’t even drink beer but this song makes want to.

You can follow Siobhan Cotchin’s playlist below and listen to her latest single here.