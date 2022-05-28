The 10 hottest takes by Skip Bayless on Twitter

Skip Bayless has become pretty renowned for saying ridiculous things, and his Twitter account is basically a fine art exhibition of his wild claims.

American sports commentator Skip Bayless is known for three main things: Hating LeBron James, disagreeing with anyone he gets the chance to, and his laughable Twitter posts (which are usually hating on LeBron).

This dude’s tweets are more obnoxious than the noisy miners outside your window at 5am on a Saturday. We’d love to see the percentage of his predictions that have actually come true, but we’d be willing to bet it’s well below 25 per cent.

Sure, when you make a lot of predictions, a lot of them are bound to flop. But Skip Bayless’ track record is honestly embarrassing, plus his tweets wouldn’t be so funny if he wasn’t way too outspoken in his opinions.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of Skip Bayless tweets

Hot take #1: Josh Freeman is a better long term choice than Cam Newtown

I think what makes this tweet so funny is the fact that, in the short term, there’s an arguament that Josh Freeman was a better Quarterback than Cam Newton at stages. But the fact that in the usual Skip Bayless way, he specified that this was a long term prediction makes this a brilliantly hot take.

When you consider that Josh Freeman only managed 62 NFL games in a seven year career compared to Cam’s 148 games spanning 11 seasons and counting (don’t forget his literal MVP award), we’d definitely be taking Cam to build a franchise around.

Hot take #2: Austin Rivers = underrated, Bradley Beal = overrated

This one didn’t age well. During his best season Austin Rivers averaged 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, compared to Bradley Beal’s 31.3 points, 4.7 boards, and 4.4 assists during the 2020/21 season.

As of the last few seasons, Bradley Beal has been one of the most underrated players in the NBA, racking up ridiculous stat-lines game after game, and garnering little recognition for his efforts.

Hot take #3: Derek Fisher will be a better coach than Steve Kerr

Ahhh Derek Fisher, the coach who took over the reins at the New York Knicks in 2014, only to be fired within two seasons with an average winning percentage of .294.

There’s no doubt Fisher proved to be a better coach than the guy who built a dynasty at the Golden State Warriors, winning 3 championships, and marginally missing out on another two while maintaining a win percentage of .682. That all adds up.

Hot take #4: Johnny Football will be bigger in Cleveland than LeBron

If you have no clue who Johnny Football even is, we honestly can’t blame you. The dude played a total of 15 games for the Cleveland Browns, putting up some honestly, pretty average numbers.

On the other hand, whether you live in Cleveland or on the other side of the world, good luck finding a single person who doesn’t recognise the name LeBron James. Arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron has played a total of 849 games for the Cavs, winning a famous NBA championship after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit by the Warriors.

Speaking of Johnny Football, here’s a bonus tweet.

Yeah why not, here’s one more for good luck.

Hot take #5: Jay-Z is overrated

Aight, now it’s time to roast Skip Bayless for his taste in music too. Honestly how tf could anyone in their right mind think Nelly is a better performer than Jay-Z?

Imagine sitting there and listening to Hot in Here and thinking Nelly has a better delivery than the man who created Empire State of Mind.

Hot take #6: LeBron James ins’t clutch

Believe it or not, this tweet was posted right after LeBron James hit a guarded, game-winning, buzzer-beating three from deep to beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 play-in game, taking the Lakers through to the playoffs.

Even the description of that play should be enough to impress a casual NBA fan, let alone an experiences commentator. But nope, Skip Bayless wouldn’t be impressed if Lebron simultaneously solved world hunger while drawing perfect circles with a pen that was running out of ink.

Hot take #7: Jay Cutler is better than Matthew Stafford

In another fawful NFL quarterback prediction, Skip Bayless said he’d rather Jay Cutler than Matthew Stafford any game day. Allow us to present you with a few stats, Skip. We’ll start by mentioning that Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory this season, with a very solid should to be considered as MVP.

Stafford’s NFL career began a whole 3 years later than Cuter, yet he’s played 29 more games than Skip’s preferred option. In that time, Stafford has racked up a total of 49,995 yards and 323 touchdowns, compared to Jay Cut’s 35,133 and 227. Sure, they’re both great QB’s, but the long time Lion is undoubtable the better pick.

Hot take #8: Tim Tebow is a better final 2 QB than Tom Brady

We don’t even have to write anything about this one. Sure, kissing his kids on the lips might make Tom Brady kinda weird, but even that doesn’t make Tim Tebow a better QB at the death.

Hot take #9: Aaron Rodgers isn’t clutch

Lmao, I know. Like, I literally just watched a 16-minute compilation of Aaron Rodgers’ clutch plays, and let me just say this. Skip Bayless, wtf are you on mate?

Rogers has proved time and time again that he can hit a perfect pass at the death and make a 10-yard dash to beat the clock and score a game deciding touch down.

Hot take #10: The Giants won’t make the playoffs in 2011

Heading back to 2011 for this one. The New York Giants won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. But I mean, other than that, this is a great take!