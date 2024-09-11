British synth-pop duo SOFT CELL announce their first-ever Australian tour

After four decades of being at the pinnacle of the British pop movement of the 80’s, SOFT CELL are coming to Aus

From being a driving force in the early Britpop influence to being at the helm of the 80’s leather-clad music scene, SOFT CELL are bringing their tour to Australia for the first time in their careers.

Following the smash success of their hit single ‘Tainted Love’ from the acclaimed album ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ the band was at the forefront of the 80’s pop movement.

Among the company of bands such as Flock of Seagulls, Human League and Visage, SOFT CELL was on the frontlines of the British pop sound.

Spanning just over four decades, fans of the synth-pop duo have been eagerly awaiting their first tour down under.

For the last couple of decades, however, it seemed like that would never actually come to fruition.

That was until the band’s reunion in 2021 after they split in 1984, which saw them reunite to collaborate on their new album ‘Happiness Now Completed’.

The Britpop duo announced earlier this week plans for an Australian Tour, with tour dates finally available across Australia.

On a packed 4 date schedule, the band will be stopping by Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane next year for their tour.

Kicking off in April of next year the tour is set to start in Perth before reaching Sydney on the 13th of April.

Playing their hits at the iconic Enmore Theatre for the first time in Australian history.

In addition to playing the band’s hits, they will also perform frontman Marc Almond’s hits from his established solo career which also spans over 40 years.

For any fans of the 80’s Britpop scene, this tour will be a must-see.

For information on tickets and presale visit here, and check out their 2025 tour dates below.