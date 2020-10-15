Stevie Nicks says there wouldn’t be a Fleetwood Mac if she didn’t have an abortion

If Stevie Nicks didn’t have an abortion at the height of her fame, perhaps Fleetwood Mac wouldn’t have been the band we know and love today.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Guardian, the ever-iconic Stevie Nicks revealed that if it wasn’t for an abortion she had in 1979, there may have been no Fleetwood Mac.

Her admission comes as the issue of abortion remains a controversial topic in the United States, as the pro-life Amy Coney Barrett looks to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Supreme Court. Nicks recently paid tribute to Ginsburg, calling the late Justice her hero.

In 1979, whilst dating Don Henley from The Eagles, Nicks decided to terminate a pregnancy. Whilst at that point Fleetwood Mac were well and truly on the map (this was in the years after the release of Rumours), Nicks suggests that the band wouldn’t have had the lasting impact that it does today if she had followed through with the pregnancy.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks described. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly.

“And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away. And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy.

“And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

Reflecting on her own circumstance, Nicks worries that Barrett may impact women’s right to choose: “Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight. If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions.”

Barrett just finished day three of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

