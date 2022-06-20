‘Stranger Things’ producers regret killing off new character

The creators of Stranger Things have just confessed some regret over killing off a new character they introduced in the latest season.

Spoiler alert for those of you who haven’t caught up on season four of Stranger Things yet!

It appears the creators of the show are having second thoughts about their decision to kill off the character of Chrissy Cunningham (played by Grace Van Dien) in the first episode of the newest season.

As the storyline goes, Chrissy was the Queen of Hawkins High. After dealing with major emotional trauma under the possession of Vecna, she became the villain’s first sacrifice. Now, the Duffer Brothers are on the fence about their choice.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Matt Duffer said, “we always have those moments [of ‘What have we done?’]. We shot the quote-unquote drug-deal scene in the woods pretty late, actually, into shooting.”

His brother Ross added, “we had already killed Chrissy when we shot that.” Matt continued, “the scene came alive in a way that was just so beautiful.”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the brothers have experienced regret over the premature departure of a beloved character. They bring up Bob (played by Sean Astin), whose character was viciously killed in season two.

“When we killed Bob in Season 2, I didn’t want to do that. We had fallen in love with both the character and Sean Astin. And Sean didn’t want to die. Winona Ryder didn’t want him to die.”

The interview took a surprise turn when the brothers hinted at the possibility of Chrissy and Bob returning…somehow: “But we’ll find something else to do with Grace, something else to do with Sean.”