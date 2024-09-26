A monument of Australian culture, a home for angelic voices and a pretty decent live music venue all in one.

The Opera House. It is likely the first thing that comes to mind whenever somebody thinks of Sydney.

While others might associate it with a play they had to go see in high school or a populated tourist spot overcrowded with selfie sticks.

However, The Sydney Opera House has been the home of some of the greatest acts to pass through Sydney in recent memory.

Among the names that have graced the Forecourt of the Sydney Opera House are; Jack Johnson, The Pixies and an upcoming performance from Two Door Cinema Club.

So whether you’re stopping by in the harbour or you’re a permanent resident, the Sydney Opera House has some amazing shows on offer.

Also, check out our coverage of Two Door Cinema’s gig and visit the Sydney Opera House site here.

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000

9250 7111