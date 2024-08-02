Teenage Vertigo rid themselves of a toxic ex on stirring new single ‘Kasey’

Perth’s six-piece Teenage Vertigo deliver powerhouse vocals and passionate indie rock balladry on their new single, ‘Kasey’.

Teenage Vertigo have maintained their status as infectious indie masters with new single ‘Kasey’.

The track serves as a follow-up to the Perth six-piece’s February single ‘Spiderman’, and sees them sketch new contours of their sound with a stirring ambient cut.

Those familiar with Teenage Vertigo’s sound will find something new here, as they deliver a slower-going ballad that’s big on the feels. ‘Kasey’ opens with melancholic guitar melodies and backing vocals so delicate and airy they might just touch the heavens.

What begins as a relatively sparse track, with subtle drum beats and simple rhythms, later transforms into something punchier, as thunderous guitars and soaring vocals add further texture.

It’s here that Teenage Vertigo lean into indie-rock balladry, as the vocal performance reaches anthemic heights. From there, the band switches gears yet again, picking up the pace with pop-punk flourishes that crescendo on the chorus.

Much of the song’s brilliance is owed to bandmate Aliyah Portinha, whose vocal performance flits between powerhouse passion and angelic vulnerability with finesse.

While the sheer sonic scale of ‘Kasey’ means it will undoubtedly fill-out stadiums, the band pay equal attention to their lyrics.

The single tells the story of a romance filled with neglect and “sleepless nights,” with storytelling that paints a vivid and poetic picture of the namesake Kasey.

It’s ultimately a story of moving on, as Teenage Vertigo recall breaking free of Kasey’s chains and making the choice “to leave you behind.”

‘Kasey’ comes off the back of an already impressive run for Teenage Vertigo, who have completed sold-out headline shows as well as supporting the likes of Dice, Dear Sunday, and Joan and The Giants.

Thankfully, the band has plans to release new music soon, but in the meantime we can revel in their latest track ‘Kasey’ below.