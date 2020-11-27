The 5 most insane Sydney gigs to catch this December

From Winston Surfshirt to The Buoys, these are our picks for the Sydney gigs this December that you don’t want to miss.

Somehow, December’s already here? And ’tis the season for some seriously good gigs, specifically Sydney gigs.

Luckily for all you Sydneysiders, there’s some absolutely killer live music coming up to help you see out the year. From groovy hip-hop to ambient soundscapes, we’ve got you covered with December’s must-see gigs.

STFD – Friday 11 December, Marlborough Hotel

It feels like only yesterday that Happy Mag’s STFD series began, but we’re already up to our third gig! With both sold-out gigs being complete successes, we couldn’t be more excited to get Shining Bird and e4444e on board to showcase their incredible talent. Make sure to get in quick though, tickets are selling fast.

DETAILS: Friday 11 December, 6pm-11:30pm – Marlborough Hotel, Newtown – Details

Bernard Fanning & Matt Corby – Saturday 5 December, Qudos Bank Arena

This killer lineup has dropped as part of the Great Southern Nights series, with legends Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby, and Merci, Mercy jumping on board for the event. This is definitely one that’ll you have to book in sooner rather than later because everyone’s going to want a slice of this brilliance.

DETAILS: Saturday 5 December, 6:30pm-11:00pm – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park – Details

The Buoys – Thursday 17 December, Oxford Art Factory

We always get insanely excited when The Buoys announce a new gig and this one’s sure to be a stunner. The Sydney four-piece are finally taking their new EP All This Talking Gets Us Nowhere on the road, from Miranda to Newcastle. Their last stop will be at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory and it’s a show not-to-be-missed.

DETAILS: Thursday 17 December, 6pm-11:30pm – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney – Details

Winston Surfshirt – Saturday 12 December, The Factory Theatre

Fresh off of his performance at the Summer Sessions, groover Winston Surfshirt will be taking to The Factory Theatre for a seated gig series. Hosted by Astral People and Niche Productions, these gigs will be the serotonin boost needed to get us to the end of the year.

DETAILS: Saturday 12 December, 5:30pm-10pm – The Factory Theatre, Marrickville – Details

PEEL – Saturday 12 December, Waywards

Our faves PEEL have just dropped a brand new date following their sold-out single launch. What makes this new show even better? Dream-pop connoisseurs Lorelei are jumping on to help support. This is going to be a gig for the books. Dive in.

DETAILS: Saturday 12 December, 6:30pm-11:30pm – Waywards, Newtown – Details

