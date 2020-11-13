Happy’s guide to 11 Great Southern Nights shows that surprisingly haven’t sold out

Amongst 1000s of gigs across NSW, these standout Great Southern Nights shows still have some hot tickets up for grabs.

In case you haven’t heard of it, Great Southern Nights is a Destination NSW and ARIA initiative which is bringing 1,000 COVID-safe performances to live music venues across Greater Sydney and regional NSW throughout the month of November. After the decimation of the industry due to lockdowns, it’s a welcome initiative to help reinvigorate a core part of our culture.

Great Southern Nights kicked off last week, and whilst limited capacity across venues means that many have already sold out, there are still a couple of incredible gigs which have tickets up for grabs.

1. Vera Blue + Hauskey

With support from rising superstar Hauskey, Vera Blue is set to bring an epic evening to the Sydney Coliseum. Expect to be transported to a dream state with her amazing voice alongside orchestral arrangements.

When: Saturday, 14th of November

Cost: $69.90-$79.90

Head here for tickets.

2. Jaguar Jonze

After dislocating her shoulder mid-Eurovision show, cancelling an American tour, catching COVID-19, and leading a charge against toxic masculinity in the music industry, Jaguar Jonze brings a beast of a live show to multiple venues as part of Great Southern Nights in her DEADALIVE tour. Whilst her two Sydney performances have already sold out, there are still tickets available for the likes of Brisbane, Wollongong, Newcastle, and more.

When: 26th – 28th of November

Cost: $25

Head here for tickets.

3. Boomchild

With COVID-19 cancelling stage-sharing shows with The Rubens, MALLRAT, San Cisco, SAFIA, and Alice Ivey, the Sydney collective is rebounding from a hiatus to bring you back their soul, jazz, and hip-hop infused jams.

When: 20th + 28th of November

Cost: Free – $10

Head here and here for tickets.

4. Sunscreen + Lorelei

Local legends Sunscreen are teaming up with Lorelei for what is sure to be a dream night for dream-pop. Plus, it’s at everyone’s favourite Oxford Art Factory. Tickets won’t last long, so be sure to get in quick.

When: Thursday, 26th of November

Cost: $29.58

Head here for tickets.

6. Birds of Tokyo

Do you make plans to kiss the sun at night? If so, you should join Birds of Tokyo on the night of November 24th as the contemporary rock icons make a stop in Wollongong.

When: Tuesday, 24th of November

Cost: $86

Head here for tickets.

7. Totty

Totty has emerged in the punk rock scene as a band worth backing, previously touring with loose legends DUNE RATS. Watch them continue to thrive at the Great Southern Nights release party for their recent EP Garden.

When: Saturday, 14th of November

Cost: $24

Head here for tickets.

8. JOY. + Ms. Thandi

JOY. is an electronic-pop megastar in the making who’s collaborated with the likes of Demi Lavato and The Kid Laroi. Fittingly the monster hit-making Ms. Thandi will be joining her onstage.

When: Wednesday, 25th of November

Cost: $24

Head here for tickets.

9. George Alice + Nick Ward & Ayla

George Alice famously made a name for herself by taking out triple j’s 2019 Unearthed High. She solidified that name with support slots for the likes of Tash Sultana and Broods, and she’s now blazing through the industry with an arsenal of infectious tracks. Catch the 17-year-old killing it across some Great Southern Nights shows as part of her School’s Out Tour.

When: 14th – 29th of November

Cost: $23.97

Head here for tickets.

10. Polish Club + Johnny Hunter

It’s astonishing how well Polish Club can amaze with a drum kit and a guitar. They’re set to bring a spectacular show, along with local favourites Johnny Hunter who hit that goth, post-punk sweet spot.

When: 17th + 18th of November

Cost: $38.50

Head here for tickets.

11. Bernard Fanning & Matt Corby + merci, mercy

TEG[LIVE] and Live Nation have teamed up to bring Australia’s first arena show since the lockdown. This show is the second instalment, with the first occurring on November 28 featuring Ocean Alley, Jack River, Ruby Fields, and Jack Botts.

With Bernard Fanning joining forces with Matt Corby and rising star merci, mercy, this Great Southern Nights show will be like a peek into the past, present, and future of Australian music icons.

When: Saturday, 5th of December

Cost: $79.90-$99.90

Head here for tickets.