The Satanic Temple announces wholesome reproductive rights campaign

In what could definitely be labelled as a bit of a confusing headline, The Satanic Temple has created an extremely wholesome pro-abortion campaign. Let’s first get a few things clear. The Satanic Temple is a renowned religious organisation that is no way affiliated with the Church of Satan. They believe that Satan is a symbol of the Eternal Rebel as opposed to arbitrary authority and believe in “forever defending personal sovereignty even in the face of insurmountable odds.”

The group’s mission statement reads: “The Mission Of The Satanic Temple Is To Encourage Benevolence And Empathy, Reject Tyrannical Authority, Advocate Practical Common Sense, Oppose Injustice, And Undertake Noble Pursuits.”

The Satanic Temple have created a Satanic Abortion Ritual, enabling its members to be exempt from state laws or regulations that deny access to abortion services.

So, now that we’ve cleared that up, the temple recently announced a Satanic Abortion Ritual, placing the medical procedure under the protections of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and ensuring people their reproductive rights.

Still picturing bloody sacrifices, witchy spells, and devil worshippers? Not quite. The Satanic Abortion Ritual simply ensures religious freedom and enables Satanists access to safe abortions that are free from unwarranted state interference. That means no waiting periods, no withheld medical information, and no compulsory counselling, among other requirements.

The Satanic Temple firmly believes that “thyself is thy master” AKA they believe in one’s right to bodily autonomy. Wholesome!

“The Satanic abortion ritual provides spiritual comfort and affirms bodily autonomy, self-worth, and freedom from coercive forces,” a statement reads.

“The ritual is not intended to convince a person to have an abortion. Instead, it sanctifies the abortion process by instilling confidence and protecting bodily rights when undergoing the safe and scientific procedure.”

When undergoing the Satanic Abortion Ritual this personal affirmation must be said to complete the process: “By my body, my blood, by my will it is done.”

The Satanic Temple has done what Feminist and Democrat activists haven’t been able to do, which is protect abortion rights against hateful Conservatives, Republicans and Christians, by subverting their very own religious liberty legislation meant to deny and stigmatize abortions. — 👠Stefani Slutty 👠 (18+) (@StefaniSlutty) August 5, 2020

Who would have thought The Satanic Temple would end up being one of the most wholesome and progressive of all the religious groups!?