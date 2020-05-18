There’s a new Buddy Holly biopic in the works, directed by Bruce Beresford

A brand new Buddy Holly biopic titled Clear Lake has been given the go-ahead. The film is set to follow the musician’s Biggest Show of Stars tour from 1958.

The film will be directed by Australian director Bruce Beresford who directed the Academy Award-winning Driving Miss Daisy.

The new biopic on the legendary frontman of The Crickets, Buddy Holly, will cover his final tour through to his death in a plane crash.

Clear Lake is being made in association with Holly’s widow Maria Elena Holly and his estate. The film will follow his final tour in 1958 through to his untimely death in a plane crash in 1959 in Iowa.

Beresford explained his attraction to the project, “I found myself attracted to Clear Lake because the script tells the tragic story of Buddy Holly and his era in fascinating detail and with vivid characterisations. Needless to say, the added plus of all the wonderful music was also a major lure.”

The movie will begin filming later this year. Virtual auditioning for the film has already begun.

Rick French, the films producer described, “The undertone of the story is how black, Hispanic and white artists came together on the first truly integrated music tour to begin to break down colour barriers, in much the same way Jackie Robinson did in professional baseball.”

The film is set for a 2021 release date.