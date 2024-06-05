Things You Didn’t Know About Morgan Wallen

Country music is having a major day in the sun, and you pretty much can’t turn a corner without seeing Morgan Wallen’s face.

Fans are obsessed with his music (and maybe his hair!), but always curious if there’s new music brewing. With a string of steady hits behind him, including the emotional ballad “Whiskey Glasses,” the party anthem “Up Down” with Florida Georgia Line, and the critically-acclaimed “Wasted on You,” Wallen remains a force to be reckoned with. But beyond the chart-toppers, and for those that are asking who is Morgan Waller, here are five things you might not know about the country star.

Musical Background: He wasn’t always singing country! Wallen actually got his start playing the violin and piano at a young age at the tender age of five and followed it up with piano lessons at seven. This classical background might help explain the emotional depth and surprising melodies found in some of his country hits.

Reality TV Tryout: Before making it big, Wallen tried his hand at reality TV. In 2014, he competed on season 6 of The Voice, landing a spot on Usher’s team. While he didn’t win the competition, it was a valuable stepping stone in his musical journey.

Athletic Aspirations: While music now takes center stage, Wallen’s childhood dream was actually on the baseball field. An avid athlete throughout his youth, he had his sights set on a professional baseball career. However, a pitching injury forced him to reevaluate his path, ultimately leading him to music.

Chart-Topping Success: Wallen achieved the impressive feat of being the first country singer to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit song “Last Night” In 2021. This achievement not only solidified his place in country music but also demonstrated his crossover appeal to a wider audience.

Family Man: Beyond the fame, Wallen is a dedicated father to his son, Indigo Wilder Wallen. Balancing fatherhood with a demanding music career is no easy feat, but Wallen prioritises his role as a dad, offering a glimpse into a more personal side of the country star.

Be sure to check out Morgan Wallen’s best song and check out his latest release “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone here.