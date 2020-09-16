“This is the way”: the trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 is finally here

The trailer for the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian has arrived, and boy, are we in for a ride.

Earlier this month it was announced that the much-hyped Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, would be returning for a second season and now the trailer is finally here.

Set to start streaming on Disney+ come October 30, you can check out the first glimpse of Season 2 below.

With Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito set to reprise their roles of the Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and Moff Gideon, respectively, the new season will also feature some fresh faces including Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and WWE wrestler Sasha Banks, who can briefly be spotted in the trailer as a mysterious hooded figure.

In the trailer, Mando and The Child (or as he is more affectionately known, Baby Yoda) can be seen touching down on a snow-covered planet. We also find out that the Mandalorian has been tasked with returning Yoda junior to the surviving Jedis.

“You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?” asks the Mandalorian.

“This is the way,” The Armorer answers.

Check out the trailer below.

The Mandalorian will be available to stream on Disney+ from October 30.