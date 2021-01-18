This year’s Hottest 100 is reportedly the closest race in 14 years

This Saturday’s Hottest 100 is set to be the tightest race we’ve seen since 2007, when Muse beat out Silverchair by just 14 votes.

With no specific single dominating the radio stations like last year, the Hottest 100’s top spot has been harder to pick than ever. The good thing? This has opened up the playing field for local bands to shoot their shoot, with acts like Spacey Jane currently sitting pretty at #3 for their track Booster Seat on the Warm Tunas prediction charts.

On Jan 15, triple j announced that there were less than 350 votes between this year’s top two songs, predicted to be Glass Animals’ Heat Waves (#1) and Ball Park Music’s Cherub (#2). With Glass Animals’ frontman Dave Bayley promising to tattoo an outline of Australia onto his arse if they win, a part of us hopes that this is true.

Flume’s The Difference (ft. Toro y Moi) has been slated for the 4th spot, with G Flip’s Hyperfine and Tame Impala’s Lost In Yesterday hot on their tails at #5 and #6 respectively.

here’s the deal: heatwaves on top of the pile in @tripleJ hottest 100 = australia tattooed to each of our buttocks, not each cheek obvs. inked on us 4eva as a sign of our love for the greatest sporting country on earth we are absolutely serious about this https://t.co/g1XKwMuDpx pic.twitter.com/VS3qEeEigW — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) January 13, 2021

Along with these stats, triple j flagged that 63,000 voters hadn’t properly finished and submitted their Top 10. So, to the tens of thousands of you that haven’t finished – and if Glass Animals’ Australia-branded asses aren’t enough to motivate you – here’s your friendly reminder to get on top of it and vote because the race officially closes today at 3pm!