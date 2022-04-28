Tropicana makes first ever cereal to be paired with orange juice instead of milk

You might be revolted at the thought, but whether you like it or not, a cereal to be paired with orange juice is hitting the market next week.

In honour of National Orange Juice Day on May 4 (yes it’s also Star Wars Day, they’re just going to have to share), Tropicana are releasing a somewhat controversial cereal that’s designed to be enjoyed with juice instead of milk.

The limited edition cereal will only be available from Tropicana’s website, but you can get your hands on a box of Tropicana Crunch for free while stocks last.

We’re not too sure if they’ll ship to Australia, although there’s a high chance you won’t mind too much because everyone we’ve asked in the office don’t seem too keen on the idea.

So what cereal flavour pairs with orange juice? I’m sure a lot of people would be quick to say “absolutely none of them,” but Tropicana have opted for a honey almond flavoured cereal.

According to the PepsiCo owned company, honey almond was chosen because the flavour counteracts the tartness of the orange juice.

They also decided on a granola based texture because the flake-based prototype didn’t stay crunchy for long due to the acidity of the juice.

It would be fair to say that Tropicana are the entrepreneurs of the juice world. The company recently tried their hand at making a toothpaste that didn’t effect the flavour of orange juice after brushing your teeth.

Next thing you know they’ll be making a run of orange juice cappuccinos.