WATCH: Angel Olsen – ‘Time Bandits’

Angel Olsen has shared a haunting, 11-minute new track on her Instagram. From what we’ve seen of Time Bandits, the song combines skeletal piano chords and Olsen’s heavenly, reverb-drenched vocals into an eerie, lovesick ballad.
Olsen has certainly kept herself busy since the release of Whole New Mess in August. With an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, a cover of George Harrison’s Beware of Darkness and Bobby Vinton’s Mr. Lonely, and involvement in the Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy compilation on her resume, it looks like the art-pop songstress won’t be slowing down anytime soon.
Check out the video below:
I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business. The feeling takes over at first it’s surprising But then I surrender no longer in hiding I’m having a hard time not falling in love with The heart of a moment the heart of a moment Be here if you’re bein’ the people are seeing Listen if you’re hearing The truth needs no saying It’s in us its with us if you know it, it’s framing The love that you’re holding the dreams that you carry The joke that you’re telling someone to be merry And laugh at it all when you’ve just had enough And dance when you’re crying, get that spirit up I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found The love that we wanted the future we need We can’t do it alone, we have to believe In each other in each other be as thick as thieves But thieves like time bandits with hearts on our sleeves Who fly up from the past and present what is key To surviving the future and reversing the spell That we put on our people that dragged us all into hell I want you I want you I need you right now I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found I want you I need you I need you right now