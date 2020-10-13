WATCH: Angel Olsen – ‘Time Bandits’

Angel Olsen has shared a haunting, 11-minute new track on her Instagram. From what we’ve seen of Time Bandits, the song combines skeletal piano chords and Olsen’s heavenly, reverb-drenched vocals into an eerie, lovesick ballad.

Olsen has certainly kept herself busy since the release of Whole New Mess in August. With an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, a cover of George Harrison’s Beware of Darkness and Bobby Vinton’s Mr. Lonely, and involvement in the Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy compilation on her resume, it looks like the art-pop songstress won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Check out the video below: