Watch the first 30 minutes of Dying Light 2, captured on PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is almost here, an absolutely enormous open-world game and the long-awaited sequel to Dying Light.

It’s been a long, long time since Dying Light was released in 2015, and with over 25 million people playing the original since then, it’s safe to say Dying Light 2 Stay Human is one of 2022’s most hotly anticipated new games.

Before its release on February 4th, we’ve been privy to the game. For the first time, check out the first 30 minutes of Dying Light 2 below.

In the opening sequence you’ll get a preview of the gargantuan world that Dying Light 2 has on offer. Complete with a complete day/night cycle, structures to explore with an in-built parkour system, and so much more, it’s really a game that you’ll be able to sink hundreds of hours into.

You’ll also be introduced to the game’s protagonist, Aiden. While the opening moments of the game drive you down a particularly linear path, soon enough you’ll be open to explore the world at large, and every nook and cranny therein.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is out February 4th, 2022 on all main platforms, with Nintendo Switch to follow soon. Find out more here.