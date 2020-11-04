Waywards unveil 13 November shows celebrating Great Southern Nights

If you’re itching for a ticket back into live music in Sydney, look no further than Waywards’ stacked November lineup.

If you haven’t made it back to a gig yet, what are you even doing with yourself? Since hospo restrictions eased in NSW the state’s live music venues have hopped back on the horse with vigour, and Newtown venue Waywards is a stage leading the charge.

Throughout November they’ll be putting on a whopping 13 shows celebrating Great Southern Nights – an initiative of 1000 gigs across NSW – and their previously announced Best Served Loud venture with Young Henrys. Here’s the details.

First up tonight are The Goods, so make sure you get in fast if you have the night free. Further into November expect sets from the city’s finest and beyond including Philadelphia Grand Jury, Jaguar Jonze, Tasman Keith, Totally Unicorn, Kitten Heel, and more.

All gigs will be COVID-Safe, meaning attendees will need to be seated with 1.5m gaps between separate tables. This does mean spots are limited, so don’t sleep on tickets. They’ll be gone before you know it.

Check out the full lineup below and grab your tickets here.

Waywards: November 2020 Lineup

Thu 5 Nov – The Goods

Fri 6 Nov – Charlie Collins

Sat 7 Nov – Hollie Col

Thu 12 Nov – The Nagging Doubts

Fri 13 Nov – Citizen Kay

Sat 14 Nov – Philadelphia Grand Jury

Thu 19 Nov – Tasman Keith

Fri 20 Nov – Totally Unicorn

Sat 21 Nov – Kitten Heel

Wed 25 Nov – JOY.

Thu 26 Nov – Lauren.

Fri 27 Nov – Jaguar Jonze

Sat 28 Nov – Yuma X

Tickets available here.