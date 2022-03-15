Government’s new Women’s Network logo looks like a dick and balls

Scott Morrison’s office have unveiled a new logo for the Prime Minister’s and Cabinet’s Women’s Network and it straight up looks like a peen.

“Insulting”, “out of touch”, “degrading”, and “tone deaf” are all words that have been used to describe the new Prime Minister’s and Cabinet’s Women’s Network logo.

The logo features a purple “W” next to a rounded bar of the same colour, which together, look exactly like a dick and balls. Scotty must really love the look of his own head, because he’s gone and commissioned a logo to be designed in the same shape.

Understandably, the public is finding it difficult to believe that the logo passed the design process, and was approved by enough people for it to see the light of day.

“They have designed and used a logo for the Women’s Network which, when you look at it, is so insulting to us. It just totally illustrates how out of touch they are,” Yumi Lee of the Older Women’s Network told SBS News.

“It is demeaning, it is degrading, and it is a massive slap in the face,” she continued.

I thought this was satire, but it is either thoughtless or an insult. Public money was spent getting a graphic artist, choosing the designing, selecting colours, approving, printing and publishing this logo for the Prime Minister's and Cabinet's Women's Network.

Poor messaging. pic.twitter.com/jDYKNdMCkg — National Older Women's Network Australia (@OlderWomenNetAu) March 13, 2022

According its umbrella department, the Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C), the The Women’s Network “champions equal opportunity on behalf of its members and is an inclusive volunteer-based organisation built by members, for members”.

All branches of the PM&C follow a logo theme: a simple coloured bar with writing underneath. But they decided that the Women’s Network should also have a “W” in front of the bar to make it look as phallic as possible.

“Women are upset and angry. We don’t care if you use this for something else. Just don’t use it for the Women’s Network.” Lee criticised.

“We are very upset about how little they have thought about women and it just symbolises everything that is wrong with this government’s approach with regards to women’s issues.”

Whether this was an intentional move or not, Scotty really should have checked with Jenny before letting this one go public.