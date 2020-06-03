Yours & Owls Festival announce new dates for January 2021!

“In a dream world, this week, we would be announcing our dates for Yours & Owls 2020 for the October long weekend as we have done for the past few years,” festival organisers shared in a press release.

COVID-19, however, has thrown a few spanners in the works. Considering the amount of uncertainty currently clouding the live music industry, Y&O’s organisers have decided that an October festival is a bit unrealistic. But there’s no need to fret, dear friends, because the festival will return in January with a new set of dates!

Save the date! Yours & Owls Festival will return in 2021, set to go ahead on January 23rd and 24th.

For the past number of years, Yours & Owls has established itself as one of the best events on the Australian festival circuit. While they’ve always managed to rope in some huge international acts, they’ve always maintained a strong focus on the local community, giving a platform to local bands and art collectives.

With international travel unlikely to be restored for the next couple of years, it looks like this community-focused mindset will the basis of Yours & Owl’s next event. So keep your eyes peeled for a huge 2021 lineup, full of homegrown talent. If any festival is capable of pulling together an A-grade Aussie festival, it’s Yours & Owls.

Yours & Owls 2021:

Stuart Park, Wollongong

January 23rd + 24th

