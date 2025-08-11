Alice Cooper wants to Rock Springfield with a Simpsons Cameo

Why the godfather of shock-rock is itching to join TV’s longest-running cartoon.

Shock-rock legend Alice Cooper is ready to trade his guillotine for a spot in Springfield.

The 77-year-old icon revealed he’s eager to voice a character on The Simpsons, calling the show “totally unique” and praising its humour in a recent interview.

Cooper’s no stranger to animated antics, he’s appeared on Family Guy, Duncanville, and famously played a devilish soul-broker on The Muppet Show in 1978.

That episode, he says, became a generational touchstone: “Fans still tell me they discovered me through it.”

Meanwhile, Simpsons creator Matt Groening joked at Comic-Con that the series will outlive us all, quipping it’ll end only when “you-know-who” (wink, Trump) dies.

With Cooper’s flair for theatrics and Groening’s love of subversive guest stars, this collab could be Springfield’s wildest yet.