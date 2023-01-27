Amy Winehouse’s father defends biopic casting

After backlash from fans, Mitch Winehouse has defended the casting of Marisa Abela in Amy Winehouse’s upcoming biopic.

When the first set pics of Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black starring Marisa Abela were released earlier this month, they were met with anger and backlash from fans. Some dubbed her a ‘low-budget Amy’ and others claimed that Winehouse deserved better. The photos showed Abela on set, dressed as the late singer, with her costume including her signature tattoos and winged eyeliner.

Amidst the criticism, Mitch Winehouse has come forward to openly defend the casting, telling TMZ that Abela is a great choice for the role, “even if she doesn’t look exactly like Amy“.

“It’s no big deal if they aren’t mirror images.” He continued, pointing out that Eddie Marsan, who is cast to play him in the film, “doesn’t look anything like me either”.

According to Deadline, Lesley Manville has also joined the casting, and will be playing Winehouse’s maternal grandmother. Jack O’Connell will play Blake Fielder-Civil.

Winehouse died of Alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27. According to a press release, the biopic will focus on the “extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did”. It “crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt”.

Back to Black will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. Taylor-Johnson is best known for directing Fifty Shades of Grey, as well as the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy.