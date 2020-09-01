And the real winner of 2020 is…Elon Musk, who just became richer than Mark Zuckerberg

Following the recent Tesla stock split, Elon Musk has overtaken Mark Zuckerberg to become the third richest man in the world.

Elon Musk has just been named the world’s third-richest man, richer even than Facebook’s very own Mark Zuckerberg. It comes after the recent stock split – a process which makes stocks more affordable for smaller investors – of his company Tesla, which resulted in shares jumping by 12%.

According to Bloomberg, Musk is now worth a cool $115.4 billion, whilst Zuckerberg is worth $110.8 billion.

However, Musk still remains a long way behind the world’s richest man, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who, as of last week, is worth more than $200 billion – the first person to ever reach this milestone.

As pointed out by Bloomberg, Musk’s wealth has skyrocketed recently, with his net worth increasing by $87.8 billion this year alone due to surges in Tesla shares and an extremely large CEO pay packet.

Elon musk just passed mark Zuckerberg to become the worlds 3rd richest person. — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) August 31, 2020

It comes as the world’s richest continue to earn exorbitant amounts of money, whilst the rest of the world suffers financially from the impacts of COVID-19, with millions of workers out of jobs. In fact, the chasm between the two is so great, that the rich actually benefit from crises like the coronavirus pandemic. Pretty fkd logic if you ask me.

I suppose if anyone was going to be earning bucket loads of money you’d at least hope it’d be the guy investing in a renewable future. But when he’s not developing electric cars and clean energy, he’s busy putting brain-computer chips into pigs. I guess we can’t have it all.