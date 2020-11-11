Watch AOC and Princess Nokia chat politics, haters, and growing up in the Bronx

Two incredibly powerful young women, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Princess Nokia, recently got together to lead the conversation of the future.

The Bronx is notorious for spitting out illustrious alumni. From John F. Kennedy to Cardi B, the place is no short of talent. Recently, two influential young women, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (or as she is lovingly known, AOC) and Princess Nokia got together ahead of the election to talk about politics and growing up in the Bronx.

Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman to ever be elected the United States Congress, while Princess Nokia is an equally-remarkable trailblazer in the field of experimental hip-hop.

Speaking as part of Rolling Stone’s Fridays for Unity series, both women discussed their shared experience of growing up in the borough of The Bronx, New York, bonding over their navigation through political and cultural paradigms, as well as the toxicity of some of their experiences as women of colour.

Rising above negative experiences in their respective industries, AOC punctuates their discussion with her trademark balance of optimism and realness.

“You’re either going to believe all of these horrible things about you or you’re going to choose yourself and you’re going to believe in yourself,” AOC says.

“You’re going to choose yourself, and that just automatically disqualifies all the haters.”

Check out the inspiring conversation in full below.

