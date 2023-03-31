Asteroid City Trailer drops, suggesting another impeccable soundtrack by Wes Anderson

It’s no secret that Wes Anderson is a master of visual storytelling, but his ability to curate the perfect soundtrack has always been equally impressive.

The highly anticipated trailer for Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, Asteroid City, has just been released, and it’s already receiving buzz for its incredible soundtrack. Known for his exquisite taste in music, Anderson once again proves he’s the master of soundtracks with this certified banger of a trailer.

The song featured in the trailer is a cover of “Freight Train” by American folk-music pioneer Elizabeth Cotten, and it perfectly captures the whimsical, romantic tone of the film. Anderson has always had a knack for pairing the right music with his visuals, and this trailer is no exception.

Behind the scenes, Anderson’s longtime go-to music supervisor, Randall Poster, is responsible for the film’s soundtrack. Poster has worked with Anderson on numerous films, providing a discography spanning from Françoise Hardy to Seu Jorge. With Poster on board, audiences can expect nothing short of musical perfection in Asteroid City.

It’s no secret that Anderson has a vintage aesthetic, and his choice of music reflects that. The use of Cotten’s “Freight Train” in the trailer is just another example of Anderson’s ability to breathe new life into classic tracks.

Asteroid City boasts an impressive cast, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, and Tony Revolori. The film promises to be a delightful romantic comedy, with Anderson’s signature quirky style.

The Asteroid City trailer has left audiences eagerly anticipating the film’s release. With Anderson’s keen eye for music, the soundtrack is sure to be a standout feature of the film. Fans of Anderson’s work can’t wait to see what other musical gems await in Asteroid City.

Check out the trailer below: