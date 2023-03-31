Best New Music: DMA’S, boygenius, Genesis Owusu and many more

Welcome back to Happy Mag’s Best New Music , where every Friday we highlight the best new releases from the past week.

Another Friday comes to pass and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends! Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you.

From the highly-anticipated new album from DMA’S, to stunning new music by ioakim and Carla Wehbe, we have got some real treats for you today; so without further ado, let’s get into that sweet sweet music.

DMA’S — How Many Dreams?

DMA’S have released their much-anticipated How Many Dreams?, marking the Sydney trio’s fourth studio album. The project — which was previewed by the singles Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend, Olympia and Fading Like A Picture — serves as the follow-up to 2020’s THE GLOW, and has already sent indie rock fans into a tizzy. One album standout track is Forever, a timeless ballad that bandmate Johnny Took said is “about the never-ending journey of growth.”

Daniel Caesar — Valentina

Daniel Caesar has shared the third track lifted from his forthcoming album, a simmering R&B groove titled Valentina. The single follows Do You Like Me? and Let Me Go as the latest taste of Caesar’s third studio album NEVER ENOUGH, which is set for release next Friday (April 7). The record comes off the back of a mammoth 2022 for the crooner, following his headline set at Coachella and his nomination at this year’s Juno Awards.

BIRDEE 王煒 — Keeping Love

Marking her second release of 2023, BIRDEE 王煒 this week shared the ascendent pop ballad Keeping Love. Speaking of the track in a press statement, BIRDEE 王煒 said Keeping Love “is about how love itself is very complex, but the way that we love shows through the simplest of ways.” The track follows the February release of Self Sabotage, which Happy Mag said “cements [BIRDEE 王煒’s] status as a breakthrough indie pop artist.”

ioakim — backseat

Marking his first release since the 2022 EP feel something or nothing at all, ioakim’s new single backseat is a blissful return to form for the indie pop maestro. “To me, backseat feels like an extension of [FSONAA],” ioakim said of the track on social media. “It shares the same underlying anxiety from overthinking life’s turbulent joys.”

Nicole Millar — daydreamin

Every bit as resplendent as its title suggests daydreamin showcases some of Nicole Millar’s best tracks to date, serving as a worthy follow-up to her already impressive debut in 2018’s Excuse Me. daydreamin was released today (March 31), and was previewed by the singles hugs, nice and je te veux près de moi. Get caught up with the Syndeysider’s latest below.

Genesis Owusu — Get Inspired (ZHU Remix)

Genesis Owusu has released a remix of his 2022 single Get Inspired, coming courtesy of US producer ZHU. Adding an electronic flair to the original, Owusu’s signature playful cadence thankfully remains intact, with the addition of a drum and bass throughline. “[ZHU really came through to twist it into a grimy club track,” Owusu said of the track in a press statement.

Royal Otis — Sofa Kings

Royal Otis have released Sofa Kings, a sunny alt-pop collection that marks the Sydney duo’s third EP release. Sofa Kings was previewed by the singles Kool Aid and I Wanna Dance With You, as well as the title track. “Sofa Kings is our tribute to all the used, soiled, stained and discarded furniture that served us so well through all highs and lows,” the pair said. Go couch-surfing with Royal Otis’ new EP below.

The Beths — Watching The Credits

The Beths this week shared the glimmering power pop anthem Watching The Credits. The single was borne out of the band’s recording session for their 2022 album Expert In A Dying Field, and sees bandmate Elizabeth Stokes adopt the imaginary viewpoint of a film director. Listen to the New Zealand quintet’s latest below.

Carla Wehbe — Jupiter and Mars

Carla Wehbe’s sophomore EP Jupiter and Mars has arrived, with a five-song tracklist “all written at very different times in my life,” the singer explained in a press statement. She continued: “It seems as though a completely different version of me wrote each song, yet somehow they all fit perfectly together.” Jupiter and Mars serves as the follow-up to Wehbe’s 2020 debut EP Half Past Nine. Elsewhere, Wehbe performed the EP’s single Live From Happy, so check that out here.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers — Lights Out

Described by the rock band as “a celebration of realising you’re hot,” Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ new single Lights Out is both a confidence booster and a punk rock anthem. Lights Out is the first track to be lifted from the group’s forthcoming album, which itself will serve as the follow up to Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ 2022 EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band.

Butter Bath — Love You Now

Offering a mind-melting promise of what’s to come, Butter Bath’s new single Love You Now is pure, groove-infused euphoria. The track arose after Butter Bath began “reflecting on all the experiences from the past two months,” and prempets what’s sure to be a fruitful year of cutting-edge releases and electrifying shows for the neo-psych pop singer.

Lucinda Chua — YIAN

Lucinda Chua explores the Chinese diaspora on YIAN, a brooding, multi-instrumental release that marks the London-based composer’s debut album. Fans first got a taste of the project with singles Golden and Echo, and can now enjoy the experience in full with an additional eight tracks. Listen to Lucinda Chua’s new album YIAN below.

boygenius — the record

The latest release from boygenius — the supergroup consisting of indie legends Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus — has arrived, and it’s even better than we could’ve hoped for. Spanning 12 tracks, including lead singles $20 and True Blue, the EP serves as a follow up to the trio’s self-titled debut, which arrived in 2018. Listen to boygenius’ new release the record below.

Listen to our full Best New Music playlist below and be sure to follow Happy Mag on Spotify