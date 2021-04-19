Fancy free downloads? We have collected the 5 best YouTube to MP4 converters on the web for all your wildest downloading dreams.

We’ve compiled the greatest YouTube to MP3 converters but what about YouTube to MP4?

Deep in the dark recesses of YouTube, I have spent many an afternoon. Past the music videos and live shows, past the skateboard stacks and fail compilations, past the monkey videos and adorable cats, you can get lost in that deep dark well, climbing down the spidery ladder of ensnaring algorithms only to realise you’ve lost the light of day.

But all hope is not lost, my friends! Most of what exists on YouTube is pure gold and the rest is just hilarious. Whether you’re making a compilation of Radiohead‘s best live performances or starting your own ‘Fail Army’ channel, we have compiled the 5 best YouTube to MP4 converters on the web to help you live out all your wildest downloading dreams.











Perhaps you want to save your favourite videos for high-quality accessibility anytime without an internet connection. Or perhaps you’re heading on a road trip and want to bring along your favourite movies for the ride.

Here we outline exactly how to do all this for free. But first! A few ground rules.

Make sure you read all the terms of legality in the description of YouTube videos as YouTube doesn’t allow download of all videos.

However, you can download some video clips outside of the above categories. In the terms of service, it also says: “You shall not download any content unless you see a ‘download’ or similar link displayed by YouTube on the Service for that Content.” So whenever you see an indication of a specially prepared download link, you are able to do that however if it is artist material then it should really only be streamed.

This is your one-stop-shop video converter hands down. Any Video Converter can download and convert files from almost any source – CDs, locally stored files, Facebook, Vimeo and LiveLeak and, you guessed it, YouTube.

Its smart, sleek interface and a wide variety or download options make it a very powerful proponent for video conversion. Any Video Converter is jam-packed with options but still accessible. The interface is well designed, with tooltips to explain each function. You can paste in URLs from your clipboard, as with most free YouTube to MP4 converters, or drag videos directly from Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

Download it for free here.

This is definitely one of the more widely used converters on the web due to its efficiency and simplicity. Once you visit the website you can download the software in a few minutes and take off into the stratosphere of free, unabridged web downloads.

Despite being one the oldest players in the field it’s got a fairly diverse collection of formats to choose from. Plus, it’s trusty and reliable. Available formats include FLV (Flash Video), MPG, and AVI. If that doesn’t knock your socks off, it also supports PSP format which is used for the portable game console by Sony. Definitely a drawcard.

Download aTube Catcher for free here.









Unlike most free YouTube video converters 4K Video Downloader is absolutely ad-free. No bells or unwanted whistles – just a professional, flexible program that will grab the clips you want with a minimum of hassle.

It’s very simple to use, it supports 4k videos and subtitles, as well as the ability to download and convert entire playlists up to 24 videos long make, have earned it a solidified place amongst the best converters on the web.

The only downside is the relatively small amount of conversion types available. Here you can save video as MP4, MKV and 3GP, and audio as MP3, M4A, and OGG. For most people, however, this is more than enough making this a converter that is definitely worth your time overall.

Get 4k Video Downloader for free here.

YTD Video Converter can download and convert videos in all the popular formats – MP3 and MP4 to WNV, FLV, MOV, 3GP and AVI. It can also grab from most sharing sites such as Facebook, DailyMotion and College Humor and YouTube.

There’s only one downside to YTD Video Converter. In order to download it, you must also download the WebDiscover browser to use it. If you can deal with having another web browser lying around on your computer then this is an A-Grade converter.

Download YTD Video Converter here.

Free YouTube Download comes with a whopping 25 conversion types available. It can also convert automatically once files have been downloaded which is pretty nifty.

The interface is just as attractive. A clean and user-friendly affair with plenty of more advanced tools tucked away in the Options menu. There, you can choose to shut down your PC once the download is finished, download via a proxy, and paste URLs from the clipboard automatically.

However, you can only download one video at a time so choose wisely my friends.

Get Free YouTube Download here.