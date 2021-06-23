It’s Britney’s time, bitch! Britney Spears to address conservatorship

Britney Spears will speak out about her conservatorship battle in court, finally giving the answers her fans have been searching for.

Britney Spears will be testifying remotely in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 23, regarding her father’s control over every aspect of her life since 2008.

The past year has seen Britney’s fans in a frenzy to help free the star, introducing the #FreeBritney movement after they became concerned about her physical and emotional wellbeing following some strange social media activity.

“My client has informed me on many occasions that she is afraid of her father,” her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, said in November last year at a hearing in the Californian Superior Court.

“Britney wants to address the court directly,” he said in a later hearing.

The original hearing was scheduled for July of last year, but when protesters related to the #FreeBritney movement crashed the case on Zoom.

However, the hearing was postponed, and the singer had to remain a conservatee for the foreseeable future.

A conservatorship is a legal arrangement that intends to manage and protect a person’s finance and daily life, who is limited by physical or mental limitations.

In other words, the last 13 years of Britney’s life has been controlled predominately by her father, James Spears.

Fans were claiming all Britney’s Instagram posts contained secret messages and that she was sending out a cry for help through dance videos and emoji-clad captions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“You know, she’s always had pictures of herself in cages,” said another member of the movement, Rob Layth.

“She’s always posted things about getting away to paradise, and she’s always posted very inspirational quotes about getting out of something.”

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears reacted to the movement saying the fans didn’t understand the severity of the situation and that they are all a bunch of conspiracists.

Spears is not due to attend the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in person but will address the hearing remotely.

That won’t stop the #FreeBritney activists gathering outside the court to protest and try and understand what is really going on for a woman they say changed their lives.

It’s Britney Bitch.