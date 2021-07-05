Britney Spears called 911 “as a victim of conservatorship abuse”

#FreeBritney. Pop icon, Britney Spears allegedly called 911 the day before she testified in court.

The …Baby One More Time singer’s conservatorship case has had another twist added to it.

According to journalists, Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, Spears called emergency services the night before her court appearance.

The singer is believed to have used the call “to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse”.

After the call was made, Spears’ team (allegedly) “began texting one another frantically”.

According to the report (which was written for The New Yorker), the team was motivated to do this because “they were worried about what Spears might say the next day, and they discussed how to prepare in the event that she went rogue.”

Farrow and Tolentino shared that a source close to Spears, along with “law enforcement in Ventura County, California” (Spears’ place of residence), confirmed the details of the emergency call to be accurate.

However, as Spears’ case is still ongoing, the phone call itself is being kept under wraps.

Typically, calls to emergency services in the state of California are made accessible to the public.

URGENT🚨: On the eve of the court hearing, Britney Spears called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse. The FBI really needs to step in and do something, NOW! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/ciigvqTcDI — freebritney ★ (@britneyvibess) July 3, 2021

The revelation of Spears’ call adds another detail into an already complex case. On June 30, the overseeing judge ruled in favour of keeping Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, as a co-conservator.

A day later, the other conservator, “wealth management firm Bessemer Trust petitioned to withdraw” from their position.

They cited “changed circumstances” as the reason for their departure.

This happened on the same day that rapper, Iggy Azalea, took to Twitter to share her experience of working with Spears–with the conservatorship in place.

These latest Britney Spears developments, from the 911 call, to ‘The New Yorker’ investigation, to how psychotically awful Jamie and Lou Taylor have been really got me wanting to ride to Kentwood with pitchforks and torches to set Jamie’s camper ablaze. — Aaron Simon (@AarSim) July 3, 2021

Back in 2015, both stars collaborated on the track Pretty Girls.

In reference to this period, Azalea wrote the following in her statement: “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father and I just want to back her up & tell the word that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink…”

“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage … The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”

The case is sure to make headlines again at its next court hearing on July 14.