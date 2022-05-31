Cardi B narrating a sinking yacht is everything

Watch out David Attenborough, Cardi B is coming in hot to take your job after her iconic reaction to a sinking yacht while she was on a holiday.

Cardi B was chilling on a tropical holiday with her husband Offset when out of nowhere a yacht began to slowly descend into the depths of the ocean, right in front of her eyes.

Luckily for us, the rapper documented the scene as it happened, offering her usual excitable Cardi B reaction to the sinking boat.

She then treated her Twitter followers (and now the entire internet) to the video, with a post captioned: “I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink”.

Cardi was standing there shooketh at the scene unfolding before her eyes yelling, “What the fuck? Oh my, it’s sinking. Y’all see this? Oh my God, they can’t do nothing? There ain’t no big boat that could save it?”

Then as the boat completed its metamorphosis into a submarine, Cardi says, “It’s gone… it’s gone. Bye bye.”

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022

But don’t worry, Cardi confirmed on Instagram that nobody was actually in the yacht as it went down. And since nobody was harmed, the memes are absolutely flying.

One person reckons the rapper could rival David Attenborough as the narrator of Planet Earth (obviously nobody comes close to Davie but Cardi B would be pretty friggen entertaining).

Please narrate the next season of Planet Earth — Adam (@YeahAdamWeGetIt) May 28, 2022

Someone even put her reaction over a clip of the boat sinking in Titanic.

You know what https://t.co/Li4CsD3sTj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 29, 2022

And this, this is far too accurate.