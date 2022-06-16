en English
Dolly Parton gives $1M to infectious disease research, again

by Amy Davidson

Dolly Parton has made yet another incredible donation to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Just yesterday, Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced that Dolly Parton, world-renowned artist and philanthropist, gifted another $1 million to their organisation, following her 2020 contribution.

Researchers at the center are currently performing tests on a myriad of drugs formulated to reduce the life-threatening side-effects caused by contracting COVID-19. Additionally, they’re researching new therapies that may treat, and even prevent, the disease.

That’s not all, however. Parton’s latest contribution will also support other ongoing research efforts, including the treatment and diagnosis of infections in children who have cancer.

Dolly Parton, the Queen of country music (and our hearts), is well known for her charitable work in both the healthcare and education sectors.

Since launching the Dollywood Foundation in 1988 to help young people “achieve educational success,” the award-winning starlet has participated in countless initiatives, including reducing the percentage of high school dropouts in Tennessee by offering them $500 graduation grants. What a legend. We love your work, Dolly!

