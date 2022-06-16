Dolly Parton gives $1M to infectious disease research, again

Just yesterday, Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced that Dolly Parton, world-renowned artist and philanthropist, gifted another $1 million to their organisation, following her 2020 contribution.

Researchers at the center are currently performing tests on a myriad of drugs formulated to reduce the life-threatening side-effects caused by contracting COVID-19. Additionally, they’re researching new therapies that may treat, and even prevent, the disease.