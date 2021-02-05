The Empire State Building now runs entirely on wind energy

Running fully on clean energy, New York’s iconic Empire State Building is what our sustainable, eco-friendly dreams are made of.

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) – the company that owns the Empire State Building – has made a deal to renewably power the iconic building and the others in its portfolio.

Under a newly-signed contract with Green Mountain Energy, 100% of the building’s electricity (which comes out to around 55 million kWh) will all come from wind power. Yay!

The move has been lauded by proponents of green energy. Considering the size of ESRT’s portfolio (10.1 million-square-foot), the change is the emissions equivalent of removing every single taxi that operates in New York City, for an entire year.

Big businesses have an important role in promoting the clean energy transition. Kudos to ESRT! Their large commitment to buy renewable energy has signaled to investors that there’s $$ to be made in taking action on climate. And it’s market driven. #💯%wind https://t.co/5atB6AGedn — Zaurie Zimmerman (@zauriezim) February 4, 2021

According to Electrk.com, buildings generate more than two-thirds of New York City’s carbon emissions. Considering this, ESRT’s decision to go 100% green energy is a massive step forward for renewables and sustainability efforts in the development sector.

“Local policies may ruffle some feathers, but if we are to achieve the lofty decarbonization goals, government intervention is a necessity.”@RMIBuildings comments on @EmpireStateBldg transitioning to clean energy, by @blkahn. https://t.co/nlzOrcinR9 — RMI Carbon-Free Buildings (@RMIBuildings) February 3, 2021

Dana Robbins Schneider, director of energy at ESRT, said of the decision: “ESRT is the leader in sustainable operations with a viable example of how to scale carbon-neutral technologies, strategies, and policies to balance with an effective economic business case.”

