Enjoy this amazing thread of ugly pet photos

Ever since coronavirus took hold and we were plunged into lockdown, we’ve had a lot more time at home to spend with our furry friends. My social media has been full of adoption stories and cute dogs in jumpers, but I’ve had enough. It’s time to spice things up.

Welcome to the future of pet photography. What you’re about to see is a thread of ugly pet photos, and it’s amazing.

These good boys and girls have been hit with the ugly stick.

Talk about a face only a mother could love…

