Enjoy this amazing thread of ugly pet photos

Ever since coronavirus took hold and we were plunged into lockdown, we’ve had a lot more time at home to spend with our furry friends. My social media has been full of adoption stories and cute dogs in jumpers, but I’ve had enough. It’s time to spice things up.

Welcome to the future of pet photography. What you’re about to see is a thread of ugly pet photos, and it’s amazing.

These good boys and girls have been hit with the ugly stick.

reply with ugly pictures of your pets pic.twitter.com/Y81IpfvZAf — lauren (@BEONMYSlDE) March 23, 2019

Everyone could use a laugh.

Someone Asks Twitter Users To Share “Very Ugly Pictures Of Your Pets”, And Here’s What They Delivered (71 Pics) | Bored Panda https://t.co/p8bJjGN8ix via @boredpanda — Miss Clio 😺🇺🇸🎆🗽 (@MissClioMurray) July 14, 2020

Why have a pet if you can’t take ugly pictures of them, amirite? pic.twitter.com/YJcb4NWNVl — Jova🌻 (@Appl3sauce) July 8, 2020

look at my ugly dog pic.twitter.com/dWm0SR368v — gavin ミ☆ (@gavinloyd03) July 15, 2020

Talk about a face only a mother could love…

