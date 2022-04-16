Man bought ‘first tweet’ NFT for $2.9 million, finds out it’s only worth $3,600

A self-titled “crypto entrepreneur” had a rude awakening this week after an NFT he bought for $2.9 million received a highest bid of $3,600.

Sina Estavi owns an NFT he thought was worth a whopping $48 million – the first ever tweet posted to Twitter. Estavi initially paid close to $3 million for the non-fungible token, and was hoping to sell it for close to $50 million last week.

In case you’re wondering, the first ever tweet was posted by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, writing “just setting up my twttr”. Here’s a screenshot of the NFT below (which, just quietly, we didn’t have to pay a cent for).

The “crypto entrepreneur” planned to donate “at least $25 million” from the resale price to charity, but that doesn’t look too likely considering the highest bid during the auction was just $277.

Another offer was received after the auction, offering $3,600 for the NFT. So according to our calculations, at this rate, Estavi could see a $50 million offer come through by the year 2342.

Speaking to CoinDesk, Estavi said “The deadline I set was over, but if I get a good offer, I might accept it, I might never sell it”.

The auction was a brutal result for Estavi, who had just been released from a 9-month stint in an Iranian prison for “disrupting the economic system.”

So there’s a lesson, kids. If you have the urge to spend your life earnings on one thing, maybe get like a house… or something.