Foo Fighters announce their first shows following the loss of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have announced their return to the stage in 2023 playing in honour of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters were struck with the difficult decision as to where they stood as a band without him. The band released a statement on January 1st, stating: “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward”. The statement which you can read below, gave us a candid insight into the Foo Fighters camp over the past couple of months as they grappled with Hawkins’ sudden passing.

The above statement sees them vowing to continue moving forward as a band after Hawkins’ death. Also stating that their future show will be in honour of him, however, the certainty of when they would return to the stage was never confirmed, as they cancelled their remaining 2022 shows, with the exception of their two tribute concerts that they held in London and Los Angeles.

As of yesterday, the 10th of January, the band have announced their return since Hawkins passing, with being confirmed headliners at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26th, the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on May 28th, and the Bonnaroo Music and Art Festival on June 18th.

There has been no word from the band on who will be sitting behind the kit during these shows. With three massive festival dates lined up for them this year, this marks the band’s return since Hawkins’ death and the first time stepping on the stage as a band without him.

With no further confirmation on whether there will be other shows on the cards this year, we can be certain that these performances will be a celebration in honour of Hawkins, and will mark the start of a new trajectory for the band.

We will be headlining @bostoncalling Friday, May 26th. Presale tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, January 12th at 10am ET. Visit https://t.co/HGZqb73PPc for details.#BostonCalling pic.twitter.com/eeeH2PCIMC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 10, 2023

We’re playing @SonicTempleFest on May 28th at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH. Presale starts tomorrow at 10AM EST. Tickets & details here: https://t.co/JS4F33x5eT pic.twitter.com/y0DI21SWxP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 10, 2023