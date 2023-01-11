 Not even Denzel Curry is safe from Jetstar losing his luggage
by Tom Disalvo

denzel curry the game

Photo: Matt Cowen

by Tom Disalvo

Denzel Curry has channelled big Karen energy and demanded that Jetstar return his misplaced luggage. 

Denzel Curry has taken aim at Jetstar, after the airline was responsible for losing his luggage during a recent Australian trip. The US rapper was in town for his dual appearances at both Wildlands Festival and Field Day, and used the Australian airline to jet between states. Jetstar, which is owned by parent company Qantas, allegedly lost Curry’s bags during one of his transits, an incident which compelled the Florida rapper to air his frustrations on twitter. 

EVERYONE TWEET AT @Qantas AND TELL THEM TO FIND MY BAG ASAP”, the rapper tweeted yesterday, garnering thousands of likes. In a follow-up tweet — which can be read with the same inflection as ‘can I speak to your manager?’ — Curry simply wrote: “Find My Bags @Qantas Find My Bags!”. The rapper went on to re-share a new year post by Qantas’ twitter page, writing: “Leaving Bags in 2023 also Find My Bag”. 

denzel curry speedboat
Credit: Press

In a development that’s a bonafide rarity to anyone who’s listened to their hours-long on-hold music, Curry’s tweet managed to get the Jetstar’s attention, with the airline replying that “we’re urgently looking into” the misplaced luggage. Hours later, a representative revealed that the rapper’s bags had finally been located, but — in true bureaucratic fashion — requested that he update his details since “we’re having trouble reaching you using the contact details on your booking. 

At the time of writing, it’s not yet known whether Curry’s luggage has been returned (RIP). The rapper’s latest album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, arrived in March of last year, and spawned the singles Walkin and Zatoichi, the latter of which was described as “breathtaking” in a review by Happy Mag. See Curry in action at this year’s edition of Field Day here.     

