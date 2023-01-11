Not even Denzel Curry is safe from Jetstar losing his luggage

Denzel Curry has channelled big Karen energy and demanded that Jetstar return his misplaced luggage.

Denzel Curry has taken aim at Jetstar, after the airline was responsible for losing his luggage during a recent Australian trip. The US rapper was in town for his dual appearances at both Wildlands Festival and Field Day, and used the Australian airline to jet between states. Jetstar, which is owned by parent company Qantas, allegedly lost Curry’s bags during one of his transits, an incident which compelled the Florida rapper to air his frustrations on twitter.

“EVERYONE TWEET AT @Qantas AND TELL THEM TO FIND MY BAG ASAP”, the rapper tweeted yesterday, garnering thousands of likes. In a follow-up tweet — which can be read with the same inflection as ‘can I speak to your manager?’ — Curry simply wrote: “Find My Bags @Qantas Find My Bags!”. The rapper went on to re-share a new year post by Qantas’ twitter page, writing: “Leaving Bags in 2023 also Find My Bag”.

EVERYONE TWEET AT @Qantas AND TELL THEM TO FIND MY BAG ASAP — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 9, 2023

Find My Bags @Qantas Find My Bags! — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 9, 2023

In a development that’s a bonafide rarity to anyone who’s listened to their hours-long on-hold music, Curry’s tweet managed to get the Jetstar’s attention, with the airline replying that “we’re urgently looking into” the misplaced luggage. Hours later, a representative revealed that the rapper’s bags had finally been located, but — in true bureaucratic fashion — requested that he update his details since “we’re having trouble reaching you using the contact details on your booking.

Leaving Bags in 2023 also Find My Bag https://t.co/iKH52AIEzL — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 9, 2023

Hey Denzel, good news – we've found your bag. But we’re having trouble reaching you using the contact details on your booking. Please DM us to confirm your delivery address so we can get it to you ASAP. We’re sorry again for the inconvenience. Thanks, Katie — Jetstar Airways (@JetstarAirways) January 10, 2023

At the time of writing, it’s not yet known whether Curry’s luggage has been returned (RIP). The rapper’s latest album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, arrived in March of last year, and spawned the singles Walkin and Zatoichi, the latter of which was described as “breathtaking” in a review by Happy Mag. See Curry in action at this year’s edition of Field Day here.