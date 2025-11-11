Crowded House and Thelma Plum to light up Bondi Beach with new sunset concert series GOLDEN HOUR

Sydney’s summer just got a major upgrade.

GOLDEN HOUR, a brand-new live music series, is coming to Bondi Beach in February 2026, turning one of Australia’s most iconic shores into a sunset concert playground.

Headlining the first-ever show are Crowded House, with Thelma Plum joining for what promises to be a magical evening by the sea.

It’s been over a decade since Bondi hosted a major gig, and GOLDEN HOUR is set to make up for lost time. The stage sits right on the sand, and fans are encouraged to grab a picnic rug, settle on the hill, and watch the sun dip behind the waves as the music plays.

“Golden Hour is all about the magic of live music outdoors, in a way that feels tied to community and place,” says Fuzzy Managing Director Adelle Robinson. “It’s about lifting up voices that define who we are, including First Nations artists whose stories shape Australia’s cultural landscape.”

Crowded House need little introduction: eight ARIA Awards, a BRIT, an ARIA Hall of Fame nod, and more than 15 million albums sold worldwide. Their 2024 album Gravity Stairs marked a bold new chapter, and their Bondi set will stretch across decades of classics, perfectly timed with the setting sun.

Joining them is award-winning Gamilaraay artist Thelma Plum, whose 2023 album I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back reaffirmed her place as one of Australia’s most compelling voices.

With visuals by Warumungu/Wombaya artist Jessica Johnson of Nungala Creative and a focus on Australian talent, GOLDEN HOUR is shaping up to be the end-of-summer ritual we didn’t know we needed.

GOLDEN HOUR LIVE ON BONDI BEACH

Friday 20 February 2026

Presale: Wednesday 12 November, 12 pm AEDT (Bondi locals from 10 am)

Artist Presale: Wednesday 12 November, 12 pm AEDT

General On Sale: Thursday 13 November, 12 pm AEDT

Lineup: Crowded House, Thelma Plum & more to be announced. Tickets here.