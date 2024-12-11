Green Room with The Colliflowers

Byron Bay/Northern Rivers’ indie-pop darlings The Colliflowers swung by Happy Mag’s Green Room for a chilled-out gaming sesh with Xbox, getting stuck into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 .

The Colliflowers have been turning heads all over Australia with their high-energy gigs and ridiculously catchy tunes.

Made up of Gary Collocott (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rachael Goddard (drums), Nelson Ludeke (lead guitar), and Alex Pereira (bass), the band blends indie rock and pop with sunny guitar riffs and punchy drums, creating a sound that’s equal parts fresh and feel-good.

Off the back of their killer singles Devil’s Child and Undertow, The Colliflowers are making noise again with their four-track EP, Ordinary People. A funky indie-rock gem with serious Parcels and Ocean Alley vibes.

If you haven’t already, dive into Ordinary People—it’s indie-pop goodness from start to finish.

